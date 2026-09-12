1 dead, 4 hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Encino

The Brief A two-vehicle collision was reported Saturday morning at Densmore Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino. One woman later died from her injuries, while four others remain hospitalized. The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the cause of the crash.



A two-vehicle collision in Encino on Saturday morning resulted in a woman's death and left four others hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Emergency personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Densmore Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

At the scene, firefighters and paramedics evaluated the six individuals involved in the two-vehicle incident.

Five patients required immediate transport to local area hospitals, where one woman subsequently died from her injuries.

Four other individuals remain hospitalized for further medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or current medical conditions of the surviving four injured individuals, nor have they publicly identified the woman who died.

The factors that caused the two vehicles to collide are unknown.

Officials have not yet specified whether speed, weather conditions, or traffic violations played a role in the fatal crash.

What's next:

The LAPD is actively managing the scene and conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.