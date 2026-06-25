USMNT chases perfect World Cup group stage finish in LA Stadium finale vs. Türkiye

The Brief The U.S. Men's National Team faces an already-eliminated Türkiye tonight at LA Stadium, aiming to finish the World Cup group stage undefeated and untied for the first time since 1930. Star forward Christian Pulisic is available after a calf injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is resting four key starters—including Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun—to protect them from suspension-triggering yellow cards. Regardless of tonight's outcome, the U.S. has already clinched first place in Group D and will begin its single-elimination knockout stage run next Wednesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.



The United States Men's National Team will look to close out a historic, perfect group stage run Thursday evening against Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium.

Having already secured the top spot in Group D, the Americans are fighting for momentum and a flawless 3-0-0 record heading into the tournament's single-elimination knockout phase.

What we know:

The U.S. has guaranteed its advancement to the Round of 32 after securing a 2-0-0 record, most recently defeating Australia 2-0.

They face a Turkish squad that has already been mathematically eliminated from advancing following consecutive losses to Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (1-0).

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Star American forward Christian Pulisic is available to return after sustaining a calf injury during the team's 4-1 opening win against Paraguay on June 12.

However, to avoid tournament suspension rules, coach Mauricio Pochettino is highly unlikely to play four key starters who are currently carrying yellow cards: defenders Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Tyler Adams, and striker Folarin Balogun. A second yellow card for any of them would mean a automatic suspension for the next round.

What we don't know:

While Pulisic has been cleared by medical staff, Pochettino has not yet revealed whether the winger will start the match or enter late as a second-half substitute.

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The availability of midfielder Cristian Roldan remains uncertain as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.

What they're saying:

Despite the match having no impact on the standings, the U.S. squad is highly motivated to maintain a winning culture.

"We have qualified — but we want to win. We want to go to the next stage with three victories," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said Wednesday.

"When you win your last game, you go into the next one with a little bit extra, a good feeling," Christian Pulisic added following training at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine. "That winning mentality feeling sticks with you. You want it for sure going into the knockout rounds."

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On the other hand, Turkish striker Kenan Yildiz expressed disappointment over his team's early exit but promised a strong final showing.

"We had high expectations, but we couldn't make it this time," Yildiz said. "Friday, we want to show us and still go out in a good way."

What's next:

The U.S. will begin its knockout stage journey on Wednesday, July 1, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Should they advance, the Americans' path toward the final will keep them entirely on the West Coast and in the South, moving from Santa Clara to Seattle, then back to Inglewood, and potentially on to Arlington, Texas for the semifinals.

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Their most likely opponent in the Round of 32 is Bosnia and Herzegovina.

What you can do:

The match kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. and will be televised live in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

If you are looking to watch the match with fellow fans in the Los Angeles area, multiple free, family-friendly watch parties are being hosted across the region, including at Ivy Station in Culver City, the Ovation Hollywood shopping center, the Hammer Museum in Westwood, and the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The City of Los Angeles is also hosting watch parties as part of its "Kick It In the Park" initiative at MacArthur Park, Lanark Recreation Center, and Northridge Recreation Center. These events feature youth soccer clinics and community programming. Note that attendance at park sites is limited to 1,000 people at a time, alcohol is strictly prohibited, and organizers advise attendees to bring blankets, chairs, and reusable water bottles.