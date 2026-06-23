FIFA Fan Zone event triggers major downtown LA, 101 Freeway closures

The Brief The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is warning of multiple street closures and freeway ramp restrictions around Union Station. The closures begin Thursday, June 25, and will remain in effect through Sunday, June 28, to accommodate a massive FIFA Fan Zone event. Drivers, transit riders, and local businesses are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use alternate routes to avoid downtown gridlock.



The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) advises motorists, transit riders, businesses, and residents of impending street and freeway ramp closures in the downtown area surrounding Los Angeles Union Station to accommodate a FIFA Fan Zone event.

What we know:

The LADOT has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan restricting access to several major downtown corridors and 101 Freeway access points.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28:

Alameda Street between Arcadia Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles Street between Arcadia Street and Alameda Street

Additionally, a partial weekend closure will affect the following corridor from Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28 only:

Main Street between Arcadia Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue

The following northbound 101 Freeway ramps will also be completely closed from Thursday through Sunday:

Alameda Street Entrance Ramp

Los Angeles Street Exit Ramp

Los Angeles Street Entrance Ramp

What we don't know:

The department has not specified the exact hour the roadblocks will be safely dismantled on Sunday evening or night, nor have they provided specific, designated detour routes for drivers attempting to navigate across the civic center area during peak match hours.

What you can do:

Commuters and soccer fans alike are strongly advised to seek alternative forms of transportation to bypass the gridlock.

Information about LADOT Transit service alerts is available at ladottransit.com.

For those planning to attend the event, further details about attending the FIFA Fan Zone Heart of City Los Angeles Union Station can be found by visiting unionstationla.com/fifa-world-cup-2026/.