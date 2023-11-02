USC student allegedly raped by Lyft driver

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

LOS ANGELES - Officials at the University of Southern California were warning students to remain vigilant following an alleged disturbing incident that happened near campus on Halloween night.

A female student told authorities she was raped by her Lyft driver when she was dropped off at her apartment complex near the campus in the 3600 block of South Grand Avenue in South LA's Historic South-Central neighborhood.

She caught the rideshare after attending Carnaval in West Hollywood.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a black sedan and said the driver was a thinly built man between 25 and 35 years old with a black beard and black hair, according to the USC Department of Public Safety.

FOX 11 has reached out to Lyft for comment.

(Getty Images)

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD or USC’s public safety department at 213-740-6000.

City News Service contributed to this report.