Lyft bans driver suspected of raping USC student

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

After a student at the University of Southern California alleged she was raped the morning after Halloween by a Lyft driver, the company announced Wednesday the driver has been banned from the rideshare platform.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community or anywhere in society. We have permanently banned a suspected driver's account from the Lyft platform and are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement released to FOX 11.

Los Angeles investigators said the student called a Lyft to get back from Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood to her apartment near campus.

A crime alert from USC said the driver got her home around 3 a.m. and proceeded to rape her.

The suspect was described as a thinly built man between the ages of 25 and 35, with a black beard and black hair.

The Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests have been made in the case.