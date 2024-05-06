USC resumes classes after pro-Palestinian encampment cleared

article

USC resumed classes and continued graduation preparations Monday after a pro-Palestinian encampment was cleared by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and USC's Department of Public Safety, ending a high-profile demonstration that began in April.

No arrests or major confrontations were reported, but the campus was closed for several hours Sunday.

"This morning DPS, with the assistance of the LAPD, removed the occupiers who had rebuilt their illegal encampment in Alumni Park. The operation was peaceful. Campus is opening, students are returning to prepare for finals, and commencement set-up is in full swing," USC President Carol Folt said in a statement released around midday Sunday.

"Over the last few weeks, the university exercised patience and restraint as we worked to de-escalate a volatile situation. We've spoken to the occupiers daily, issued repeated warnings, and offered opportunities and locations for them to protest lawfully. We've supported their right to express strong opinions and passions for their cause, as always," she continued.

"Yet when free speech protests devolve into illegal occupations, violating the rights of others, we must draw a line. ... We are in the critical period from the end-of-term quiet study week, through finals and our commencement ceremonies.

"Despite our efforts to de-escalate, the occupation was spiraling in a dangerous direction over the last several days. Areas of campus were blocked, people walking down Trousdale, our main thoroughfare, were harassed, and iconic Trojan symbols were defaced. In addition, university property was stolen, and commencement structures were dismantled. Residence halls, campus throughfares, and libraries had become places of confrontation. Some finals were disrupted with noise and chanting during mandated quiet periods. Yesterday afternoon, outside agitators jumped the perimeter fencing and assaulted our officers.

"This had to stop. With no resolution in sight, I requested the LAPD to assist DPS in removing the encampment as peacefully and safely as possible. At 4:10 a.m., an order to disperse was issued, providing the trespassers one last opportunity to leave voluntarily. In 64 minutes, the encampment was abandoned and cleared. The operation was peaceful with no arrests. We will not tolerate illegal encampments of any kind at USC."

The encampment had been rebuilt after previously being cleared on April 24.

Protesters shouted "Free Palestine" at 4:17 a.m. Sunday, as officers began surrounding the encampment, according to Annenberg Media. Officers subsequently started to remove the banners hung by protesters, moving them to the side of the park.

During this time USC officials alerted students that the campus was temporarily closed, but school officials later announced that it had re-opened to authorized personnel.

"The University Park Campus is now open to students, faculty, and staff upon presentation of valid identification," USC posted on social media at 10:37 a.m. Sunday. "As an important reminder: tents and related equipment remain prohibited on campus and will be subject to immediate confiscation; camping and other non-permitted event(s)."

On Thursday, USC had implemented updated campus-entry procedures as it remained under a state of heightened security.

USC announced Monday that "The University Park Campus is now open to students, faculty, staff, registered guests and known vendors with confirmation of work."

The USC campus had been relatively calm in the days prior to Sunday's clean-up operation.

On Wednesday, dozens of USC faculty members marched through the campus in support of protesters, calling in part for amnesty for those who were arrested on April 24. The march remained peaceful, with some students joining the faculty in the late-afternoon procession. It happened hours after a virtual meeting between members of the campus Academic Senate and Folt, who was joined by Provost Andrew Guzman.

Folt wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon that the meeting was "to explain our reasoning and answer their thoughtful and direct questions about our recent decisions.

In her letter, Folt wrote that "the university has initiated disciplinary review processes for individuals who have violated both our policies and the law. We will take any further actions required to maintain campus safety and security, consistent with our legal obligations.

"The university is legally obligated to ensure that students, faculty, and staff can move freely throughout our campus while pursuing their studies, work, and research. Every part of our campuses, including Alumni Park, must be fully accessible and free from vandalism and harassment."

At least 12 student protesters received interim or full suspensions from the university, a media liaison from the "Gaza Solidarity Occupation" told the Daily Trojan, the campus newspaper, on Sunday evening.

Several student protesters who are USC Housing residents were told they have until 5 p.m. Monday to pack their items and leave, a student protester who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, told the Daily Trojan.

In a statement Monday, USC officials said, "We are unable to discuss disciplinary matters because of student privacy laws and the confidential nature of personnel matters."

USC became a focal point of Southland pro-Palestinian protests following its April 15 decision to cancel valedictorian Asna Tabassum's commencement speech in response to complaints about her online posts critics called antisemitic. USC officials insisted the move was solely a security issue, not a political decision.

Still, tensions continued to mount -- leading to the mass protest April 24 and attempted occupation of Alumni Park that resulted in the 93 arrests and the clearing of the earlier encampment.

The university eventually opted to cancel its May 10 main stage commencement altogether, but vowed to move forward with the usual array of smaller satellite graduation ceremonies for the school's individual colleges.

Those ceremonies are set to begin Wednesday.

The university announced last week that in lieu of the main stage commencement ceremony, a "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, featuring "drone shows, fireworks, surprise performances, the Trojan Marching Band and a special gift just for the Class of 2024."