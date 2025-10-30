USC Keck nurses hit the picket lines for 24-hour strike

Hundreds of unionized Keck Medicine of USC nurses walked off the job and onto the picket lines Thursday amid contract talks.

Registered nurses at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Boyle Heights walked the picket line beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday outside the Keck facility at 1500 San Pablo St. About 1,800 nurses are set to take part in the strike, which will last for 24 hours, according to the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

"We are the frontline nurses of Keck Medicine of USC, caring for patients from across Los Angeles and beyond -- your friends, your family, your neighbors, your loved ones, " Jeong-A Cha, a Keck USC registered nurse, said in a statement.

"Every day and every night, we give our hearts, our skill, and our strength to heal our community," Cha said. "But today, we are being asked to jeopardize the very lives we swore to protect. Keck USC nurses are working under unsafe staffing conditions that violate the most basic standards of patient care."

Keck Medicine officials said its facilities "will remain open and fully staffed with doctors, nurses and all other clinical professionals" during the strike, "as we continue our commitment to exceptional patient care and safety."

"We pride ourselves in consistently upholding state-required nurse staffing ratios," Keck officials said in a statement. "Importantly, our current contract proposal includes an increase in resource staff so nurses can more properly rest and recharge during their shifts.

"We remain committed to negotiating in good faith and look forward to collaborative discussions with CNA to reach agreements that are fair, provide competitive pay and benefits, and reflect our dedication and support of our staff."

The union contends that a lack of resources at Keck and Norris facilities resulted in more than 10,000 missed meal breaks and 4,000 missed rest breaks in 2024, with 4,631 missed meal breaks as of July of this year, and 2,210 missed rest breaks.

"The break relief situation is currently very dire, with nurses working up to 10 hours without a break to use the restroom or drink water," USC Keck registered nurse Rudy Cuellar said in a statement released by the union. "Adequate staffing of resource nurses would correct this problem, but management has been unwilling to provide the adequate staffing of resource nurses that would correct this problem. As a result, they are compromising our ability to provide excellent patient care."

USC Keck and Norris nurses have been in labor talks with USC since May, according to the union. The nurses held an informational picket on July 24 and voted to authorize a strike on Aug. 22.