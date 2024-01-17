Pursuit suspect arrested after trying to run over officers

A suspect was arrested after police say he tried to run over officers then led them on a chase through Chino and Upland.

According to the Upland Police Department, the suspect drove his truck through a gate at Chino Airport, attempted to run over officers, then drove away-- resulting in a chase.

Police tried to pull him over, but the suspect kept driving. As the suspect tried to exit the 10 Freeway on 4th Street, he lost control and crashed into a wall.

Photos shared by Upland Police show the vehicle on its side, tilting up after hitting a wired fence and brick wall.

He was then arrested and booked on felony evading Upland officers and booked on a number of felonies by Chino police.