Universal Studios announces Michael Myers' return to Halloween Horror Nights

He's back and ready to scare your pants off at this year's Halloween Horror Nights!

Universal Studios announced Wednesday the return of Michael Myers with a new attraction based on the original John Carpenter 1978 classic.

According to Universal, guests will go back in time to where it all began in the infamous town of Haddonfield, Illinois. You'll then make your way through his dilapidated childhood home and relive iconic scenes from the movie all while you dodge knife attacks from Michael Myers himself.

The Michael Myers maze will be one of 8 mazes featured at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Sept. 8 and at Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 2.

The new maze also coincides with the release of the franchise's final installment of the "Halloween" trilogy - "Halloween Ends" - on Oct. 14.

Last month, the theme park unveiled its first haunted house for the event, a maze dubbed "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide."

The other mazes will feature other horror icons including The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy, according to the theme park.

More details on attractions and tickets for HHH at Universal Studios Hollywood will be released soon.