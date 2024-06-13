Universal Studios Hollywood offering buy one, get 2nd day free ticket offer

If you're looking to experience double the fun, Universal Studios Hollywood has quite the deal for you.

The theme park is offering guests a special ticket offer - Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission - through Oct. 9.

The ticket offer, available online, allows guests to enjoy a second day for free on select dates. All visits must be completed by Dec. 18, 2024. There are no blockout dates for the first visit as part of the special offer, which excludes Universal Express and Universal Express Unlimited.

Fan-favorite attractions at the theme park include the interactive land Super Nintendo World, the whimsical Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the thrilling Jurassic World ride.

Also for a limited time, guests can have the chance to experience the Studio Tour's 60th Anniversary featuring reissued "Glamor Trams" and a variety of "blast from the past" memorabilia now through Aug. 11.

For more information, visit universalstudioshollywood.com.

If Disneyland is more your style, the Anaheim theme park is also offering a special limited-time summer ticket deal.

For Monday through Friday visits now through Sept. 26, 2024, guests can purchase Disneyland's new three-day, one-park ticket offer, for as little as $50 per child (ages 3-9) per day, and $83 per adult per day.

Guests can also upgrade their passes to weekend visits, starting at $199 for children and $299 for adults.

The summer ticket deal also offers new hotel deals and entrance to some favorite celebrations, like Pixar Fest , "Fantasmic," and Halloween Time.

Guests are able to upgrade to Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service at the time of purchase of the resort's summer ticket deal.

You can learn more about that offer by tapping or clicking here.

