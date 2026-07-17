Repairs underway after century-old water main burst floods West Hollywood, opening sinkhole

The Brief Emergency crews have completely dewatered the West Hollywood sinkhole, revealing that a 25-foot section of a 110-year-old cast iron pipeline split open after its rivets failed. The LADWP has fabricated a replacement steel pipe and plans to execute a 16-hour continuous welding operation on Friday with hopes of reopening Sunset Boulevard by late weekend. The catastrophic rupture has heavily disrupted local commerce, forcing cancellations at iconic local businesses along the hard-closed Sunset Strip, including the former Tower Records building.



A massive rupture of a century-old water main trunk line in West Hollywood has left emergency crews working around the clock to repair severe structural damage.

The break sent a river of water down local streets, opened up a dangerous sidewalk sinkhole, and forced a hard closure of the iconic Sunset Strip as utility teams scramble to rebuild the pipeline.

What we know:

The incident began around 3 a.m. Thursday when a 3-foot-wide (36-inch) water main trunk line ruptured near Palm Avenue and Harratt Street.

The pipeline, which dates back to 1916, is a riveted cast iron main that feeds major water distribution from one side of the city to the other.

According to David Hanson, interim general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the flooding was triggered by a structural failure of the pipe's rivets, which caused the side of the line to peel open.

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The resulting torrent flooded streets from Sunset Boulevard down to Santa Monica Boulevard, inundating underground parking garages and a Metro bus yard.

The rushing water pushed parked vehicles, and on Palm Avenue, a sidewalk collapsed into a sudden sinkhole, swallowing two men who fortunately did not appear to be seriously injured.

LADWP crews stopped the surface flow by 7 a.m. Thursday by carefully turning off high-pressure underground valves. Because closing large valves too quickly can cause a shock to the system and trigger additional damage, the shutdown was a slow, deliberate process, officials said.

Crews worked through the night to completely pump out the nearly 200,000 gallons of pooled water that filled the crater. An operational 8-inch bypass line is keeping local water safe to drink for all but one customer.

What we don't know:

The reason why the rivets failed at that exact moment remains under investigation, though engineers noted that pressure inside regional delivery lines naturally peaks overnight when consumer demand drops.

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While officials are aiming to restore traffic by the end of the weekend, it's unknown if the system will experience further complications, low pressure, or secondary leaks once the main line is fully repressurized.

Timeline:

Thursday, 3 a.m.: The 110-year-old, 36-inch cast iron water main ruptures, causing widespread flooding and opening a sidewalk sinkhole.

Thursday, 7 a.m.: LADWP crews successfully isolate and close the massive underground high-pressure valves, stopping the active surface flow.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning: Round-the-clock pumping operations fully dewater the hole, allowing engineers to visually assess the fractured pipeline.

Friday: In-house maintenance teams deliver a custom-fabricated 25-foot steel pipe section to the site to begin a continuous 16-hour welding process.

Saturday (Expected): If welding is successful, crews will begin refilling the pipeline, gradually raising water pressure to test for integrity.

Late Weekend (Target): Backfilling of the excavation site and placement of temporary asphalt are scheduled to be completed, allowing the Sunset Strip to reopen to normal traffic.

What they're saying:

"This is a big break. We have a lot of old pipes in this area. But a break this big is exceedingly rare," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon.

"It was a river. I thought it was a catastrophe. I thought it must have been an earthquake. Maybe a hydrant broke; maybe all the hydrants broke," said Tehran Von Ghasri, a local resident.

"The work involves shoring to make the area safe before excavation to assess the damage to the pipe can commence. LADWP crews will continue to work around the clock until the pipe is repaired and traffic can be safely opened," said Sheri Lunn, West Hollywood Public Information Officer.

"As LADWP crews continue to work urgently to remove water to repair the pipe rupture in West Hollywood, people should avoid the area and conserve water as some may experience a loss of water pressure," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"You can see there was a failure of the rivets and the side peeled open, and then that's what caused the flooding," explained Hanson. "Our own folks in the house were able to fabricate this section of pipe from flat steel... Once we start to weld, it's about 16 hours of continuous welding to get the pipe in place."

Hanson also defended the utility’s proactive maintenance protocols.

"We have an infrastructure replacement plan. We replace about a quarter million feet of trunk line pipe per year... When we compare ourselves to other water utilities across the nation, we're 36% lower than the national average on leaks per hundred feet," he said.

What's next:

Once the 16-hour welding process finishes, crews will slowly reintroduce water to the 0.7-mile isolated pipeline section to bring the system back up to pressure while checking for secondary leaks.

If the line holds, workers will backfill the hole and lay down temporary asphalt to city standards. Crews will return at a later date to execute permanent road repairs.

The incident has intensified local debates regarding aging utility infrastructure, and Los Angeles voters are expected to consider a City Charter amendment this November that would establish a mandated five-year capital infrastructure program to directly target deferred maintenance.

What you can do:

Avoid the Area: Commuters are advised to steer completely clear of the affected West Hollywood intersections and use alternative routes.

Conserve Water: Residents in the immediate vicinity, especially those on upper floors experiencing low water pressure, are asked to conserve water.

File Claims: Impacted residents and business owners can visit the LADWP claims tent at 1010 Palm Ave. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., call 1-800-DIAL-DWP, or submit claims online at Impacted residents and business owners can visit the LADWP claims tent at 1010 Palm Ave. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., call 1-800-DIAL-DWP, or submit claims online at www.LADWP.com/Claims