Universal Studios debuts 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' ride vehicles

Universal Studios Hollywood has pulled back the curtain on the "heart" of its newest attraction, showcasing the authentic vehicle designs that will transport fans into the adrenaline-fueled world of the "Fast & Furious" saga.

What we know:

The "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" coaster will feature four distinct ride vehicles inspired by the franchise’s most famous cars.

The lineup includes Dominic Toretto’s black 1970 Dodge Charger, Han Seoul-oh’s 1997 Mazda RX-7, and two vehicles famously driven by Brian O’Conner: the blue 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the orange 1994 Toyota Supra.

The ride stretches 4,100 feet—roughly the length of 12 football fields – and utilizes groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology, allowing the cars to spin while moving at 72 mph to replicate the sensation of street drifting.

The ride's queue and loading platform will also feature a large-scale, freehand spray-painted mural by artist Tristan Eaton, depicting the iconic finale race from the original film.

Timeline:

May 2024: Universal Studios Hollywood first announces the ride's development.

June 2025: Details regarding the track layout over the park's Starway escalators are revealed.

March 4, 2026: First look at the four unique ride vehicles is shared with the public.

Summer 2026: Official grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood.

March 17, 2028: The next film chapter, "Fast Forever," is slated to hit theaters.

2027: The attraction is scheduled to open at Universal Orlando Resort.

What they're saying:

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, described the project as a "powerful game changer" that will "infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park."

What's next:

As the park puts the finishing touches on the red brick, garage-style structure on the Upper Lot, fans can expect more updates on the official opening date and potential "soft open" technical rehearsals.

Meanwhile, the franchise is gearing up for its 25th anniversary later this year, which will likely include additional celebrations across Universal destinations.