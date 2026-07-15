Semi-truck driver sentenced to 4 years for fatal 10 Freeway crash in Ontario

The Brief A semi-truck driver was sentenced on Tuesday to four years and eight months in state prison for a violent eight-vehicle crash that killed three people on the 10 Freeway in Ontario. Jashanpreet Singh pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after toxicology reports came back negative for all substances, prompting prosecutors to drop initial DUI charges. While federal officials claim Singh is an undocumented immigrant, state transportation officials dispute this, noting that the federal government explicitly approved the employment documents used to secure his commercial license.



A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison following a violent eight-vehicle pileup on the 10 Freeway in Ontario that left three people dead.

Jashanpreet Singh, 21, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the October 2025 crash, with the victims' families present in the courtroom for the emotional sentencing.

What we know:

The collision occurred when Singh’s semi-truck failed to stop and plowed at a high rate of speed into stopped traffic along the 10 Freeway.

The violent chain-reaction crash killed three people—identified as Jaime Flores, Lisa Nelson, and Clarence Nelson—and injured four others. Dashcam video showed the severity of the impact.

Though Singh was initially arrested at the scene under suspicion of DUI, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office dropped the felony intoxication charges after toxicology reports confirmed he had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

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Singh ultimately pleaded guilty to an amended complaint featuring three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of reckless driving.

What we don't know:

Investigators and prosecutors have not stated exactly why Singh failed to slow down for the stopped traffic.

It's unknown whether he fell asleep at the wheel, was distracted by a device, or if mechanical failure played any role in the commercial vehicle's failure to stop.

What they're saying:

A sharp divide has emerged between state and federal agencies regarding Singh's presence in the country. U.S. Homeland Security officials stated that Singh "was in the country illegally."

However, California transportation officials strongly dispute those claims. State officials countered that the federal government itself "approved his Employment Authorization Documents, which allowed him to obtain a REAL ID confirming his legal status."

What's next:

Singh will begin serving his term in state prison.