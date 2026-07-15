Semi-truck driver sentenced to 4 years for fatal 10 Freeway crash in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. - A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison following a violent eight-vehicle pileup on the 10 Freeway in Ontario that left three people dead.
Jashanpreet Singh, 21, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the October 2025 crash, with the victims' families present in the courtroom for the emotional sentencing.
What we know:
The collision occurred when Singh’s semi-truck failed to stop and plowed at a high rate of speed into stopped traffic along the 10 Freeway.
The violent chain-reaction crash killed three people—identified as Jaime Flores, Lisa Nelson, and Clarence Nelson—and injured four others. Dashcam video showed the severity of the impact.
Though Singh was initially arrested at the scene under suspicion of DUI, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office dropped the felony intoxication charges after toxicology reports confirmed he had no drugs or alcohol in his system.
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Singh ultimately pleaded guilty to an amended complaint featuring three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of reckless driving.
What we don't know:
Investigators and prosecutors have not stated exactly why Singh failed to slow down for the stopped traffic.
It's unknown whether he fell asleep at the wheel, was distracted by a device, or if mechanical failure played any role in the commercial vehicle's failure to stop.
What they're saying:
A sharp divide has emerged between state and federal agencies regarding Singh's presence in the country. U.S. Homeland Security officials stated that Singh "was in the country illegally."
However, California transportation officials strongly dispute those claims. State officials countered that the federal government itself "approved his Employment Authorization Documents, which allowed him to obtain a REAL ID confirming his legal status."
What's next:
Singh will begin serving his term in state prison.
The Source: This report is compiled using official court records from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, investigative findings from the California Highway Patrol, and public statements from both the Department of Homeland Security and California transportation officials. Additional details, including visual evidence of the collision, were verified via dashcam footage obtained by FOX 11.