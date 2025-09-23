SEE IT: 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' at Universal Studios Hollywood latest look
LOS ANGELES - Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that its new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster will open in 2026.
The ride will be the fastest roller coaster in the Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio, with a top speed of 72 mph.
What we know:
The roller coaster is being designed to immerse guests in the "Fast & Furious" universe.
Its ride vehicles will feature 360-degree rotation to simulate the sensation of drifting cars, and it will travel along a 4,100-foot track.
The ride is being constructed with sound reduction technology and will wind its way over sections of the theme park, including the escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.
SUGGESTED: Legoland California blasts off with 1st new coaster in over 20 years
The ride will be located on the Upper Lot, and guests will board one of four ride vehicles, each designed to resemble an iconic car from the films, such as Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger.
What they're saying:
Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, stated that the roller coaster will be a "powerful game changer" for the park.
He said it would "not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park."
SUGGESTED: Southern California theme park abruptly closes for 2025 season
The Source: Information for this story is based on an official announcement from Universal Studios Hollywood, which included details about the ride's features, speed, and location. Direct quotes and insights into the project were provided by Scott Strobl, an executive at Universal Studios Hollywood, in a statement.