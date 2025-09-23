SEE IT: 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' at Universal Studios Hollywood latest look

The Brief Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open its new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster in 2026. The ride will be the fastest in the Universal portfolio, reaching speeds up to 72 mph with ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees. The coaster's track will be 4,100 feet long and will drift over parts of the park, including the multi-level escalator connecting the upper and lower lots.



Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that its new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster will open in 2026.

The ride will be the fastest roller coaster in the Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio, with a top speed of 72 mph.

What we know:

The roller coaster is being designed to immerse guests in the "Fast & Furious" universe.

Its ride vehicles will feature 360-degree rotation to simulate the sensation of drifting cars, and it will travel along a 4,100-foot track.

The ride is being constructed with sound reduction technology and will wind its way over sections of the theme park, including the escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

The ride will be located on the Upper Lot, and guests will board one of four ride vehicles, each designed to resemble an iconic car from the films, such as Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger.

What they're saying:

Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, stated that the roller coaster will be a "powerful game changer" for the park.

He said it would "not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park."

