Universal Studios Hollywood simplifies entry with new all-in-one security perimeter

The Brief Universal Studios Hollywood has placed its CityWalk entertainment district in a single, secured perimeter starting Wednesday. Three new security checkpoints with metal detectors are now active at the primary plaza, blocking off old Jurassic Parking access points. The change streamlines screening into a single zone, allowing guests to move freely between CityWalk and the theme park without re-entering security.



Universal Studios Hollywood has officially updated its security footprint, placing the entire CityWalk dining and retail district inside a secured perimeter starting Wednesday, June 24.

The new layout establishes a single, continuous security zone that allows guests to move seamlessly between CityWalk locations and the main theme park gates after passing through a single screening point.

What we know:

The new configuration replaces a long-standing model where visitors could explore CityWalk's shops and restaurants freely before undergoing security screening exclusively at the theme park turnstiles.

Starting today, three primary security hubs equipped with metal detection systems are active in the main plaza, located near NBC Sports Grill & Brew and Margaritaville.

As part of the structural change, the old CityWalk access points routing from the Jurassic Parking garage have been completely blocked off to funnel all pedestrian traffic through the new centralized checkpoints.

Big picture view:

By implementing this system, Universal Studios Hollywood aligns its security operations with other major Southern California and Florida theme park destinations.

Both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Universal Orlando Resort utilize a similar perimeter model, screening guests at centralized transit hubs or parking structures before allowing them access to a shared promenade of retail, dining, and park gates.

The security overhaul arrives alongside major park expansions.

This summer 2026, Universal Studios Hollywood is scheduled to debut Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a highly anticipated high-speed outdoor roller coaster paying tribute to the blockbuster film franchise.

What's next:

The structural pivot comes as Southern California prepares for an unprecedented wave of international tourism.

Los Angeles is currently hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, followed by the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Theme park officials noted that the consolidated perimeter is designed to help the destination safely and efficiently accommodate the massive crowd surges expected from these upcoming global events.