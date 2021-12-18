UCLA's basketball game against Cal Poly canceled due to COVID issues

article

The UCLA men's basketball game vs. Cal Poly scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion has been canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins program, UCLA announced Saturday.

The non-conference contest will not be rescheduled.

Earlier this week, the Bruins' game against North Carolina that had been planned for Saturday in Las Vegas was also canceled, and last Wednesday's scheduled game against Alabama State at Pauley Pavilion was called off.

UCLA's team-related activities have been paused, and the status of future games is still to be determined.

Bruins coach Mick Cronin would not have coached the Bruins in the Alabama State game "due to COVID-19 protocols," the university announced. UCLA has not updated Cronin's status.

It remains to be determined if the Alabama State will be rescheduled, Alex Timiraos, a UCLA associate director for athletic communications, told City News Service.

Single-game ticket purchases for the Cal Poly game will be automatically refunded. Season ticket holders will automatically receive a credit for the cost of the game to their UCLA ticket account.

Those with ticket questions may contact the Central Ticket Office by emailing cto@tickets.ucla.edu.

Also Saturday, UCLA announced that its women's basketball team's upcoming home games against Ohio State on Sunday and Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program.

The women's team also had its team-related activities paused, and the status of future games is to be determined.

Long Beach State's men's basketball game against La Sierra was also canceled Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within the LBSU program, the school announced. The game will not be rescheduled. It had been scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.

