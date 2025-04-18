UCLA graduate student detained at U.S.-Mexico border amid Trump admin's ongoing deportation push

The Brief A female international graduate student from UCLA was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the United States-Mexico border. UCLA confirmed the detainment and expressed commitment to supporting their international students amid President Trump's administration's visa cancellations and deportation efforts.



A graduate student at UCLA was detained at the United States-Mexico border.

The news of the international student's detainment comes as President Donald Trump's administration moved to cancel student visas, in addition to moving forward with mass deportation efforts happening nationwide.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday, April 18, the name of the student have not been released. The Los Angeles Times reports it is a female student.

The student's health condition during the ongoing detainment has not been released to the public.

What they're saying:

UCLA issued the following statement to confirm that a member of the Bruin community is currently held at the U.S.-Mexico border:

"UCLA has learned that an international graduate student was detained by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. The student remains in the custody of CBP and we are actively working to learn more information. Our international students are an essential part of our Bruin community, and we remain fully committed to supporting their ability to learn and thrive at UCLA."