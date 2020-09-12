Two LASD deputies reportedly shot at Compton train station, search for suspects underway

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have been shot at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton on Saturday.

It was reported about 7:10 p.m. at the Metro station at WillowbrookAvenue and Oak Street.

At 7:51 p.m. Sheriff's Headquarters tweeted:

Statement from LASD:

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available."

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, "One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

This is a developing story please check back for updates

CNS contributed.

