Two injured in fiery crash following police pursuit

Two people suffered major injuries when their car burst into flames in a crash Monday night in a short police pursuit in the Canyon Country area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies initially tried to stop the car near Sierra Highway after noticing its headlights were not on.

The driver failed to stop and led police on a short pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a light post, flipped over and burst into flames in the area of Sierra Highway and Vasquez Canyon Road.

A deputy put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the two occupants remained trapped in the car with "major injuries," officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel freed the occupants from the car and took them to be airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.