Two boys shot, killed in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday was investigating the shooting deaths of two juveniles, presumed to be teens in South Los Angeles.

The two victims were found in a car involved in a traffic accident on East 124th Street near Main Street in the Willowbrook neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Both young victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains on the loose and police do not have a description of the suspect.

The name's of the victims were not released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

