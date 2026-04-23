Jury awards $17 million to family of homeless man killed by Tustin police

The Brief A federal jury awarded $17 million to the family of Luis Garcia, a 39-year-old man killed by Tustin police in 2021. Officers confronted Garcia while he was sleeping in bushes; he was shot twice while being Tased despite being unarmed. Attorneys argued Garcia posed no immediate threat and was only holding a stick used for collecting recyclables.



A federal jury in Los Angeles has delivered a $17 million wrongful-death verdict against the city of Tustin following the 2021 fatal police shooting of Luis Garcia.

What we know:

On August 9, 2021, Tustin police responded to reports of a man with a knife who had been seen the previous night.

Although the suspect was described as a blonde man, officers approached Garcia—who did not match that description—as he slept in the bushes. Officer Estela Silva, who recognized Garcia from prior encounters, woke him up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of unarmed father killed by Tustin police sues city

According to plaintiff attorney Dale Galipo, the situation escalated when officers grabbed Garcia as he got up from the bushes.

When Garcia retreated to retrieve his belongings, an officer deployed a Taser.

"And within two seconds while the Taser is going off the officer shoots him twice without any further commands or warning," Galipo said.

Garcia later died at a local hospital.

It was confirmed he was unarmed, carrying only a stick used for gathering recyclables.

What they're saying:

The legal team for the Garcia family emphasized that homelessness does not negate the right to justice.

"It sends a message that the community cares," said co-counsel Michael Carrillo. "Even if you're homeless, if you have loved ones we will not tolerate officers unjustly using deadly force."

Galipo refuted the defense's claims of potential danger.

"Though he had something that could be seen as a potential weapon he never swung it and he had been Tased and was turning away from the Taser... If that’s going to be the standard we could shoot anybody at any time because they might do something."

What's next:

The $17 million verdict marks the conclusion of a nearly five-year legal battle led by Garcia’s daughters, Emily and Camilla.

While the jury has spoken, the city of Tustin has not yet publicly commented on whether they intend to appeal the federal court's decision or if policy changes regarding police escalation will follow the verdict.