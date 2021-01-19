Expand / Collapse search
Trump issues commendations to Operation Warp Speed members, including Fauci, Birx

By Catherine Park
FILE - President Donald J. Trump departs after signing an Executive Order for "Ensuring Access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines" during an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.

WASHINGTON - On his last day in office, President Donald Trump issued commendations to a number of people and their contributions to Operation Warp Speed, a White House effort to distribute 300 million doses of a viable COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

The commendations were issued to:

General Mark Milley

Secretary Alex Azar

Jared Kushner

Dr. Moncef Slaoui

General Gustave Perna

Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Adam Boehler

Brad Smith

David Norquist

Chuong Huynh

Janssen Kimberly Taylor

David Simon

Rebecca Kurna

Jonathan Seals

Merck Daniel Wolfe

Christopher Houchens

Robert Johnson

Matthew Hepburn

Jason Roos

David Boucher

John Mascola

Barney Graham

Emily Erbelding

Mary Marovich

Richard Gorman

Christy Ventura

Joseph Chapman

Deacon Maddox

Christine Oshansky

Tremel Faison

Mike Angelastro

Carlo De Notaristefani

Anita Patel

Nancy Messonnier

Greg Hand

Meghan Pennini

Marina Kozak

Rachel Overman

Efrain Garcia

Amy Jenkins

Karl Erlandson

Sean O’Neil

Mary Homer

John Redd

Janet Woodcock

Kevin Bugin

Deydre Teyhen

Kimberly Armstrong

