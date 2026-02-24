Car crashes into crowd outside Redlands bar, shots fired

The Brief An altercation outside a downtown Redlands bar resulted in a hit-and-run and shots being fired. The suspect in the hit-and-run and the suspect who fired the shots are both outstanding. Witnesses say the area has frequent fights and disturbances.



Shots were fired after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people outside a bar in San Bernardino County.

What we know:

According to Redlands police, an altercation broke out between several people in front of the Underground bar at 19 E. Citrus Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 22.

Following the altercation, police say one of the involved parties got into a Tesla and drove away west on Citrus Avenue. A few minutes later, the vehicle came back and plowed into four people who were standing in front of the bar.

Police say the driver then lost control and crashed into the curb.

At the same time, an unknown person fired several shots, striking the window of a business and the door of another. No one was injured in the shooting. The four people who were struck by the car were transported to the hospital with major injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled west on Citrus Ave. apparently leaving a trail of leaked fluids.

Local perspective:

Witnesses say the area has frequent fights and disturbances, with some referring to the area as "a location people go after they have been kicked out of other bars."

Bruno, the business owner whose window was shattered by gunfire, says a similar incident occurred a while back. Other than fights, he told FOX 11 that he frequently has to clean urine and beer cans left behind by people.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Thomas Williams at (909) 557-6814 or by email at twilliams@redlandspolice.org. Anyone with information regarding crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.