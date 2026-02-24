Police K-9 nabs shooting suspect in Tarzana

The Brief LAPD officers chased a suspected shooter in Reseda early Tuesday morning before the driver ran away. The shooting victim was treated at a local hospital. A police K-9 later located one of the suspects in a nearby neighborhood.



A suspect who was allegedly involved in a car-to-car shooting and police chase in Reseda is in custody and the search continues for a second suspect Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident began just after 5 a.m. when officers identified a vehicle linked to a shooting and initiated a brief pursuit, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase ended in the 19200 block of Calvert Street in the Tarzana neighborhood.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver ditched the car and ran away into the surrounding neighborhood, police said. A perimeter was set up in the area and the suspect was located by a police K-9 around 9 a.m. Authorities are searching for a second suspect.

The shooting victim was able to take themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

A description of the second suspect was not available.

The current medical condition of the shooting victim has not been released.