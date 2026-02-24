Thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses return to work after historic monthlong strike

The Brief Approximately 31,000 unionized nurses and healthcare professionals at Kaiser Permanente ended a historic four-week strike and returned to work Tuesday. UNAC/UHCP officials cited "significant movement" in negotiations over the last 48 hours, while Kaiser confirmed the union accepted a 21.5% across-the-board wage increase. Despite the return to work, a final contract has not yet been signed; both sides are currently finalizing return-to-work agreements and continuing local bargaining.



Thousands of healthcare workers across California and Hawaii returned to their posts Tuesday morning, marking the conclusion of what union leaders called the largest open-ended nursing strike in U.S. history.

After nearly a month on the picket lines, negotiators reported a breakthrough in wage discussions that had previously stalled.

What we know:

The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) officially called off picketing on Monday.

The strike, which began on Jan. 26, involved a diverse range of professionals including registered nurses, pharmacists, and midwives.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed that the union accepted an offer of a 21.5% wage increase over the life of the contract—an offer Kaiser claims is the highest for any healthcare provider in the country.

The healthcare giant noted this was their "maximum" offer, originally presented in October 2025, to maintain patient affordability.

Alex Villar, 31, left, and Josie De Luca, 26, right, cheer during the strike in front of the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding non-wage issues—such as staffing ratios, workload standards, and "moral injury" protections—have not been fully disclosed.

Timeline:

May 2025: Contract bargaining officially begins between Kaiser and UNAC/UHCP.

Oct 2, 2025: Kaiser presents its 21.5% wage increase offer.

Dec 2025: Union alleges Kaiser walked away from the table, filing an unfair labor practice charge.

Jan 26, 2026: Approximately 31,000 members begin an open-ended strike.

Feb 23, 2026: Union announces "significant movement" and calls off picketing.

Feb 24, 2026: Workers returned to facilities.

What they're saying:

Kaiser officials characterized the development as "good progress," stating the offer "keeps our employees at above-market pay."

Meanwhile, UNAC/UHCP President Charmaine Morales previously emphasized that the struggle went beyond money, stating, "We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients."

Camille Applin-Jones of Kaiser Southern California countered that the strike was "unnecessary" and "designed to disrupt the lives of our patients."

What's next:

While the strike has ended, the work is not over.

Both parties are currently "finalizing return-to-work agreements" to ensure a smooth transition for staff and patients.

Bargaining continues at local tables for various chapters within the Alliance of Health Care Unions to hammer out the remaining specifics of the formal contract.