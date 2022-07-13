Trucker protest blocks traffic in Carson

A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area.

The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, then made their way north on the 110 Freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the convoy was dramatically slowing traffic on the northbound freeway, but the route remained open.

The convoy was part of what is believed to be an anticipated 24-hour work stoppage.

The action comes two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by the California Trucking Association challenging a state law that limits companies' use of independent contractors in favor of treating them as employees.

The issue has been hotly debated in various segments of the trucking and delivery industries, and among "gig" workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers.

The law is aimed at ensuring workers receive fair wages and other employment benefits. Many companies opposed the law, noting the increased expense. Some workers also opposed it, saying they preferred the independence of being an outside contractor, allowing them to control their work hours.

Other workers, however, pushed for the law, saying they were being denied benefits by being classified as outside contractors.