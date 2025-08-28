Tropical Storm Juliette to bring rain, thunderstorms to Southern California

The Brief Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to Southern California on Thursday and Friday. The weather system will also cause a dip in temperatures, providing a brief break from the recent heat. The warming trend is expected to resume as the Labor Day weekend begins, with triple-digit temperatures possible in some areas.



If you've had enough of the heat, we've got some good news for you!

Moisture from the weakening Tropical Storm Juliette will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Southern California on Thursday and Friday.

Timeline:

Thursday, weather conditions will be cloudy and humid with a chance of showers thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette, which is headed our way from Baja California in Mexico, FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said.

Areas more likely to see rain beginning Thursday night are Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and Orange County.

Specific areas include parts of Wrightwood, the mountains of San Bernardino, out towards the Coachella Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Palm Springs.

With the rain comes a chance of flash flooding related to some of those heavy downpours, with thunderstorms possible later Thursday.

Here's a look at thunderstorm chances on Friday according to the NWS:

LA and Ventura counties : 10-20% chance of showers anywhere, including coasts

Elsewhere: 0-10%

The region will also experience a dip in temperatures, offering a brief break from the heat.

The moisture will be brief, however, and is only expected to last through Friday. That's when temperatures will bounce back up, with some triple digits possible in the Valley.

What's next:

Temperatures will gradually rise as the Labor Day weekend begins.

"As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, it will get a little bit on the hotter side and still a little bit of instability as we pull up some of that monsoonal moisture as we get into early next week," Quiban said.

The warming trend resumes Saturday, leading to slightly above normal temperatures.