Labor Day weekend weather forecast: Extended period of heat, critical fire weather across SoCal

Get ready for a very hot, dry Labor Day weekend with plenty of sunshine across Southern California.

Timeline:

The remnants of Tropical Storm Juliette have moved out of the region, taking the humidity and moisture with it.

A high-pressure system will bring lots of sunshine and noticeably warmer and drier conditions, especially in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

This high-pressure system will stick around, leading to an extended period of very hot weather.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s for beaches and coastal areas. The valleys and deserts will see highs in the mid-90s to as high as 105 degrees, according to the latest forecast.

There's a slight chance of a few thunderstorms or rain showers in the highest mountains of LA and Ventura counties Friday afternoon, but storms over the weekend are not expected.

For those planning to hit the beaches, an elevated risk of rip currents is in effect through Tuesday, with the strongest currents expected on Sunday and Monday.

Swells reaching up to six feet will make for hazardous ocean conditions, increasing the risk of drownings.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution, whether they're hiking in the mountains or swimming in the ocean.

What's next:

The high-pressure system will remain in place at the start of next week, keeping temperatures much warmer than normal.

The hottest days of next week are expected to be Monday and Tuesday, with a Heat Advisory expected to be issued or extended through Wednesday.

By Thursday, a change in the weather pattern will bring some cooling to the region, with temperatures beginning to drop.