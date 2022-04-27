Massive tree crashes down on Hollywood apartment complex

Crews are working to clear a massive tree that crashed down onto a Hollywood apartment building overnight.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the complex located at 2001 Ivar Avenue, just north of the 101 Freeway.

All 16 units were evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

Officials with the Department of Water and Power have been notified about the downed power lines and are working to secure the area.

Power outages in the area have since been resolved.

"This is unusual... there was no rain, no wind, so it was very unexpected," the apartment building owner said.

The cause of the tree falling is being investigated.