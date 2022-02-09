Tourist shot during robbery in Venice

A tourist was shot and robbed by a group of suspects in Venice Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, two out-of-state tourist were in the area of Dell and Washington Blvd. around 1:45 p.m. when a group of men approached them.

The suspects demanded property then shot the male victim in the leg. The suspects fled in a white sedan northbound on Dell Blvd.

Police say the suspects got away with the man's high-end jewelry. He was taken to the hospital by his friend. It is unknown if the female victim was injured.

