1 injured during shooting at Torrance bowling alley

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance.

Police responded to Bowlero on Western Ave. near Carson St. May 25 around 11:47 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

According to Torrance Police, when officers arrived on scene they located a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life threatening; he was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital.

Video posted to TikTok shows people taking cover and hiding underneath tables and chairs as a security guard runs through the building.

Officers say they didn't locate any additional victims, and it is unclear if a suspect is outstanding.

Details surrounding the shooting were not released by the police department.