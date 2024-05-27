Expand / Collapse search

1 injured during shooting at Torrance bowling alley

Published  May 27, 2024 12:30pm PDT
Torrance
One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance.

TORRANCE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance.

Police responded to Bowlero on Western Ave. near Carson St. May 25 around 11:47 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

According to Torrance Police, when officers arrived on scene they located a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life threatening; he was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital. 

Video posted to TikTok shows people taking cover and hiding underneath tables and chairs as a security guard runs through the building. 

Officers say they didn't locate any additional victims, and it is unclear if a suspect is outstanding. 

Details surrounding the shooting were not released by the police department.  