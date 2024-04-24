Toppled tree damages car, temporarily knocks out power in Encino

A large tree came crashing down overnight in the San Fernando Valley and temporarily knocked out power in the surrounding area.

In the middle of the night, Encino residents along a stretch of Yarmouth Avenue, near Ventura Boulevard, heard a crash before the neighborhood went dark.

The toppled tree left a silver BMW SUV and at least one other vehicle severely damaged. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water restored power by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Public crews remain at the scene to remove the toppled tree.