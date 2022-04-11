Topgolf to debut in El Segundo this week

Topgolf El Segundo's opening day to the public is just around the corner.

On Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Topgolf's newest facility will be held, followed by a charity event for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Topgolf's El Segundo venue features a three-story state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue and refurbished golf course with night lighting.

It is located along the prominent Pacific Coast Highway as part of The Lakes at El Segundo.

Topgolf opened its first Southern California location in Ontario last month. That facility is located on 13.7 acres of county-owned land adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park at the corner of Archibald Avenue and Fourth Street.

