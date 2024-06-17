Toddler killed after being struck by RV near Dockweiler State Beach

A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by an RV, possibly driven by her mother, on Father's Day weekend near Dockweiler State Beach.

The child was identified as Merida Castillo, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

The fatal accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Vista del Mar.

Castillo was struck as a vehicle backed out of a private property, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

He did not know whether the driver was related to the girl, but LAPD's Media Relations Division later reported that Castillo and the motorist driving the RV were residents of Lancaster and related. According to reports from the scene, the driver may have been the girl's mother.

No other immediate information was released.