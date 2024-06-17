LAUSD to consider cell phone ban during school hours

School board members from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest district in the nation, will vote on a resolution Tuesday to ban cell phones district-wide during the school day.



The resolution was spearheaded by LAUSD Board Member, Nick Melvoin. In an Instagram post, Melvoin said "The research is clear: widespread use of smartphones and social media by kids and adolescents is harmful to their mental health, distracts from learning, and stifles meaningful in-person interaction."



Melvoin and other school board members believe a ban could lead to less bullying.



However, some school administrators believe a ban would be difficult to enforce, and some parents want their kids to have cell phones for safety.

The ban would not immediately go into effect following the vote though. It would require staff to present policies to the public to prohibit cell phone and social media use during the school day. Those ideas would then be presented to the school board for approval.



The policy, if approved, would go into effect in January 2025.