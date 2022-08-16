Toddler hit and killed by Amazon van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl was struck and killed by an Amazon van in Irvine Tuesday.

Irvine Police Department officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Estancia, near Hicks Canyon Park, on reports of the collision and found the girl dead in the parking lot of an apartment community, according to a police department statement.

Authorities noted the Amazon van was operated by a third-party contractor and that "drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor" in the collision, though no further details were available.

SUGGESTED: Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Irvine police Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or email him at costrowski@cityofirvine.org.