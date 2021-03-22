Tips to boost your Insta-game

Love it or hate it, social media is a mainstay in our lives, and some people started blogging through this pandemic, finding a passion for posting.

Others may be figuring out how best to document all the post-pandemic fun they'll be having.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo talked to some pros to get tips on how to up our Insta-game and found out what it's really like to be a content creator.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.