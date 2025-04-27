Timberwolves push Lakers to edge of elimination with 116-113 comeback win

article

Jaden McDaniels played a pivotal role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, securing a 116-113 win and a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 43 points, while the Lakers face elimination in Game 5.

What we know:

McDaniels converted a crucial three-point play with 39.5 seconds left, giving the Timberwolves the lead and stealing the inbounds pass from LeBron James.

Edwards, who scored 43 points, drew a foul on James and hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

The Lakers' attempt to tie the game ended with Austin Reaves missing a corner shot, rebounded by McDaniels at the buzzer.

By the numbers:

Julius Randle contributed 25 points, and McDaniels added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who overcame a 12-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points for the Lakers, recovering from a stomach bug, but the team now faces a must-win Game 5 on Wednesday.

What's next:

The Lakers return home for Game 5 on Wednesday, where they must win to avoid elimination from the playoffs.

The Timberwolves, with a 3-1 series lead, aim to close out the series and advance to the next round.