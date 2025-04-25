Lakers drop Game 3 to Timberwolves; LAL now trails 2-1

article

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-104 in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

With the loss, the Lakers now trail the best-of-7 series 2-1.

The Lake Show will remain in Minneapolis for Game 4 on Sunday, April 27. The game tips off at Target Center at 12:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95. Final

GAME 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85. Final

GAME 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104. Final

GAME 4: Lakers at Timberwolves. Sunday, April 27, 12:30 p.m. PT

GAME 5: Timberwolves at Lakers. Wednesday, April 30. TBD.

GAME 6*: Lakers at Timberwolves. Friday, May 2. TBD.

GAME 7*: Timberwolves at Lakers. Sunday, May 4. TBD.

*=If necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers all clinched spots in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The tiebreaker – and the No. 3 seed – ended up going to the Lakers after they won the Pacific Division.

The Timberwolves snagged the No. 6 seed and avoided the play-in tournament after finishing the regular season with a 49-33 record.

