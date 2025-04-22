Lakers hold off Timberwolves in Game 2; Series even at 1-1

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

With the win, the Lakers avoided what would have been a disastrous 2-0 hole to start the best-of-7 series.

The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 with the series tied 1-1. Next game tips off on Friday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95. Final

GAME 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85. Final

GAME 3: Lakers at Timberwolves. Friday, April 25, 6:30 p.m. PT

GAME 4: Lakers at Timberwolves. Sunday, April 27, 12:30 p.m. PT

GAME 5: Timberwolves at Lakers. Wednesday, April 30. TBD.

GAME 6*: Lakers at Timberwolves. Friday, May 2. TBD.

GAME 7*: Timberwolves at Lakers. Sunday, May 4. TBD.

*=If necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers all clinched spots in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The tiebreaker – and the No. 3 seed – ended up going to the Lakers after they won the Pacific Division.

The Timberwolves snagged the No. 6 seed and avoided the play-in tournament after finishing the regular season with a 49-33 record.

