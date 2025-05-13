Viral TikTok Chromebook challenge prompts warnings from Ventura County school district

A school district in Ventura County is warning parents about a new TikTok challenge that urges students to intentionally damage their school-issued laptops.

Chromebook Challenge:

The viral TiktoK trend called the "Chromebook challenge" encourages students to tamper with charging ports and batteries, and even insert objects like pencil lead or paper clips into ports or electrical outlets.

Doing so can cause sparks, smoke, and in some cases, a fire.

Risks can go beyond property damage even, as officials warn burning electronics can also release toxins into the air.

What they're saying:

"Participating in this challenge is extremely hazardous," the Oxnard Unified School District shared on social media Monday. "It can cause Chromebooks to overheat, catch fire, or in some cases, explode, posing serious risks of injury and property damage."

Last week, a student in Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly inserting a foreign object into a battery charging port into their Chromebook, according to the Long Beach Police Department. It's unclear if the student will face any charges.

In Northern California, a similar incident was reported at a middle school in Roseville.

SUGGESTED: Families sue TikTok after 2 girls die attempting controversial ‘blackout challenge,' lawsuit claims

"This is dangerous. It could be more threatening than people think," Scott Loehr told KCRA. "You see this harmless challenge, you think, 'On TikTok?' It's not harmless."

Incidents Across US:

Videos of smoking laptops are showing up online from the challenge from different schools around the country, with incidents reported by school districts in multiple states, including Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

A school district in Texas reported three incidents of students damaging Chromebooks, prompting a warning from the assistant superintendent.

"Any student who intentionally damages district property will be expected to pay for the replacement of the property," CISD Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Parker told KFOX.

RELATED: Argentinian girl, 12, dies after attempting TikTok choking challenge, reports say

In New Jersey, parents in Morris County received a letter warning parents of the dangerous act.

"We expect our students to make responsible choices and refrain from any behavior that could result in injury, property damage, disciplinary action, or the loss of privileges," David Winston, principal of Lincoln Park Middle School, said in a letter, as reported by NorthJersey.com. "This type of act is considered a form of vandalism and, if a fire results, could be treated as arson."

TikTok Response:

Despite the popularity of the challenge, TikTok appears to be taking the trend seriously.

A search for "Chromebook challenge" in the app results in zero videos, but instead a safety warning and link to view resources.

RELATED: 7 dangerous TikTok challenges for kids that parents must know about: 'Extreme and risky'

"Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing or even fabricated," the message reads.

The backstory:

This isn't the first time a dangerous TikTok challenge has caught on across the U.S.

In 2023, several children were hospitalized due to a challenge that encouraged kids to ingest a spicy gum then try and blow a bubble, despite the gum's heat.

SUGGESTED: 10 kids hospitalized from spicy gum used in TikTok challenge

In 2018, the "Tide Pod challenge" encouraged social media users to swallow laundry pods, and in 2016, the "Cinnamon challenge" urged TikTokers to inhale a spoonful of cinnamon - just to name a few.