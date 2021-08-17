Tigers broadcaster mocks Asian accent to discuss Shohei Ohtani, apologizes

article

An analyst with the Detroit Tigers broadcast team is apologizing after he made an apparent racist joke at Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

During Tuesday night's game between the Halos and the Tigers in Detroit, Bally Sports Detroit analyst Jack Morris was asked by his broadcast partner how Tigers pitchers should approach Ohtani, who is Japanese.

Morris responded with an apparent fake Asian accent on live TV by saying, "Be very, very careful."

Minutes after the incident, Morris issued an apology on-air apologizing to the Asian American community:

"It's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody – especially anybody in the Asian community – for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani. I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy."

The Angels ended up winning the game 8-2. Bally Sports Detroit, Morris' station, did not make any announcements in connection to the broadcaster's remarks.

Morris joined the Tigers broadcast team on multiple stints after putting together a hall-of-fame career as an MLB pitcher. Prior to joining Bally's Sports Detroit, his previous stops include stints with the broadcast teams of Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and then back to the Tigers for FOX Sports Detroit.

