Tickets to Long Beach Acura Grand Prix on sale now for September race

Tickets go on sale Monday for the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which will be held in September with full crowds.

Ticket prices range from $34 for a Friday general admission ticket to $155 for a three-day ticket that includes Saturday and Sunday reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking is also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT Indycar Series Paddock access passes -- at $65 for three days or $27 per individual day -- Super Photo tickets and other VIP Club packages.

Information is available at gplb.com. Tickets can also be purchased at 888-827-7333.

The race is scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

The event was canceled altogether last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is normally held in April, but organizers announced in December that the 2021 event would be pushed to September in hopes of the pandemic waning.

Organizers said at the time they hoped the postponed event could be held with full fan participation. They confirmed those plans last week, pointing to the "recent pronouncement of the `reopening' of the state of California."

"We are excited to welcome our fans back in September," said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. "We can't wait to bring the excitement back to the streets of Long Beach with full fan participation. With five incredible races -- including the INDYCAR season finale -- and a host of fun off-track activities, the Acura Grand Prix's entertainment value is second to none."

It will be the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been held in September since the event's inaugural Formula 5000 race, which took place on Sept. 28, 1975.

