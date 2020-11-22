Three found dead at North Hollywood home, drugs suspected

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a North Hollywood home Sunday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a home at 7432 N. Kraft Ave., around 6 a.m. in response to a “possible overdose'' call, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Once inside the home officials discovered two women and a man dead.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says there were no obvious signs of trauma.

There was no other immediate information, Cooper said.

