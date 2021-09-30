Etiwanda High School social media threat prompts increased security

Officials are investigating a threat made against Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

The audio recording, presumably from a student, has been circulating on social media threatening to shoot up the school at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Several parents have expressed their concerns and are worried the threat could be carried out.

In the message, the unidentified student can be heard saying they plan to shoot everyone in the school before turning the gun on themselves, adding "they will remember me for ages."

The person in the recording reportedly also said they had a map of the school with the layout of the classrooms and exits.

Parents said they were notified by the school principal, Dr. Mac Wolfe, about the ongoing investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies will be patrolling the campus out of an abundance of caution.

"Deputies and detectives from our Rancho Cucamonga Station are aware of the threats and are working to identify the suspect or suspects. There will be extra patrols and security at the school today," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

School officials said classes are not canceled and will resume as scheduled.

