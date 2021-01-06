“This is just a sad day in American history” SoCal lawmakers react to protest at US Capitol

article

As congress was preparing to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol causing panic and violence.

Members of the congressional delegation found themselves barricaded in their offices and other locations inside as people made their way through halls and inside the Senate chamber, many shouting "Trump won that election" and "Where are they?"

The Capitol building was immediately placed on lockdown.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, said she is absolutely shocked to see the US Capitol like this.

"This is just a sad day in American history, when its’s actually one of the days that the world looks to us for because this was the beginning of the peaceful turn of power. And we have a president that still refuses to admit that he lost the election," Bass said while on FOX 11 News.

Advertisement

Bass was not in the chambers when the protest sparked. Even though the large protest halted congressional proceedings she says it will not stop them from transferring power, no matter how long it takes.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, says congress will work for hours tonight to complete the count of the Electoral College votes.

RELATED: Congress to resume count of electoral votes Wednesday evening after pro-Trump mob forced halt to session

"I think the Republican Party died today. I think the Party of Reagan died today and I think the cause of death is suicide," he stated.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, a process that would remove Trump from office. Lieu said Trump "is detached from reality.''

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, decried the unrest.

"The protesters disrupting the constitutional process right now must back down and let Congress do their job,'' Calvert wrote on Twitter. "This is no way to express their disappointment in the election process. Violence is never acceptable.''

Several lawmakers expressed disbelief and sadness over the events that unfolded today.

"It is appalling and jarring. I think it is jarring to most Americans to see the Capitol desecrated in such a way. It shouldn’t be the case that people can walk off the street and feel like they can walk into the house chamber or the senate chamber or occupy the speaker’s rostrum," said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside.

He said the disturbance of a democratic procedure is unfortunate.

Takano was not at the capitol today; he told FOX 11 News that he was in his office and then left to grab lunch. As he returned to his office police told him to evacuate.

"There were a number of texts coming in from my constituents and family members wondering if I was in a safe place. So I’ve had to be reassuring to them as well," he added.

During the chaos, one woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, several officers were also injured.

RELATED: Woman shot in US Capitol dead, several officers injured after pro-Trump protesters charge building

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee says protesters deployed "chemical irritants on police" to gain access to the Capitol. It’s unclear if any lawmakers were injured.

"This is America 2021. It was a sad day for democracy, and I fear this will precedent and other groups will feel they can storm in the Capitol," said Rep. Brad Sherman.

