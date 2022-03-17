These are California's safest cities, according to a new report

Nine of the top 10 safest cities in the Golden State are in Southern California, according to a new study by Safewise.

The online security review website released its annual ranking of the Top 50 Safest Cities in California for 2022, analyzing FBI crime statistics and demographic information for each city in California, according to the company.

"The ‘safest cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer,'" SafeWise said on its website .

Here are the top 10:

Danville Rancho Santa Margarita Moorpark Aliso Viejo Yorba Linda Laguna Niguel Poway Mission Viejo Rancho Palos Verdes Thousand Oaks

This is the third year in a row the top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Moorpark — ranked in their places.

Image courtesy Safewise

A total 48% of the top 50 safest cities reported zero murders. The average population of the cities is 77,162.

SafeWise also conducted a survey that showed 56% of California residents are concerned crime might happen to them on a daily basis. In the past year, over 25% of Californians have experienced package theft, while 15% experienced property crime, 12% experienced violent crime and 9% experienced gun violence.

Image courtesy Safewise

Some 54% of Californians are highly concerned about violent crime happening to them: 13% higher than the nationwide average.

You can read more on the study here.

