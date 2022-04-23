'The Rock Collective' giving new bands chances to break through

Fed up with the way local venues treat musicians, local rock bands say no to the age-old standard of pay-to-play gigs.

"Nobody wants to do that anymore because you don't really gain anything out of it," says Seamus Neal, a member of HVNTER.

"It almost feels like they're ripping you off, it's all about money," adds Will Swanson.

Will’s father David Swanson came up with a better idea for local musicians. Something called The Rock Collective, which at its core, is bands supporting bands.

The idea is simple. Rock bands join the collective for free and they support each other’s gigs. If one band is playing at a club, the other bands and their fans show up to support.

"Two things happen," Swanson said. "One is, they increase their leverage when booking a show. You can go to any club and say, ‘Look, we're bringing 100 people, we're bringing 200 People in, do you know want us to play?’ Of course, they do!"

On Sunday, members of The Rock Collective are teaming up with Sweet Music Fund, which helps musicians struggling with mental health issues.

Six bands will be performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood from 4-10pm. It will be a tribute to musicians who are no longer with us.

