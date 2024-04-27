The Issue Is: Steve Garvey, Jessica Levinson, Harvey Levin

This week, Pro-Palestinian protesters took to college campuses across the country, from Columbia University to USC and UCLA, building encampments as they demonstrated against the Israel-Hamas war.

Some protests resulted in hundreds of arrests, including at USC, where 93 students and activists were detained after violating a call to clear the area.

In the aftermath of those arrests, Elex Michaelson spoke with Republican Senate Candidate Steve Garvey, who called for college administrators, lawmakers, and District Attorneys to "step up," and take action, saying the protests are "terrorism that is hiding behind free speech."

Michaelson is next joined by Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson. Levinson breaks down the rights and free speech protections the campus protesters have, she also breaks down the latest updates out of Former President Trump's criminal "hush money" trial and his case before the Supreme Court regarding Presidential Immunity.

Finally, Michaelson sits down with TMZ founder Harvey Levin. Levin discusses the death and legacy of O.J. Simpson, his fears over a second Trump Presidency, what Biden and the media still do not understand about Trump supporters, his admiration for Robert F. Kennedy, and more.

