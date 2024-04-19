The Issue Is: Metta World Peace, Harvey Levin

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson is joined by a pair of legends in their respective fields.

First, Michaelson is joined in studio by NBA Champion and former Laker Metta World Peace.

In March, Metta was on hand to introduce Nicole Shanahan as Robert F. Kennedy's running mate. Metta discusses his endorsement of the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket, as well as his ongoing crusade for mental health awareness, and the growing popularity of women's basketball - Metta, himself a coach of the Women's Team at Cal State LA.

Next, Michaelson heads to TMZ's studios to sit down with TMZ Founder Harvey Levin.

TMZ is out with a new special "TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons," Levin sitting down with two other legends, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

Levin pulls back the curtain on the interview, what he learned from the two action icons, and how the two stars have inspired him to take risks in his own life.

